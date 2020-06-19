Mia is an 8-year-old boxer mix looking for a new leash on life at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Mia loves people and still has a lot of energy for her age. YVAS says Mia is good with kids and would prefer to be an only pet. The shelter tells us Mia needs to be in a home without cats or other small animals, as she has a strong prey drive.

The shelter says Mia would make a great companion to go hiking or exploring with. So if she sounds like a good fit for your family, head over to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter this weekend to meet her.

YVAS is located at 1735 Monad Rd. and open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.