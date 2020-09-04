Five-month-old Marley is ready to find herself a new home!

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says Marley came to them as a stray. This feisty little kitten seems to get along well with other cats and maybe even dogs. She's got a ton of energy to burn, so she'd probably love a family with kids.

For more information on adopting Marley or another animal from YVAS, you can call the shelter at (406) 294-7387 or visit their website: yvas.org.

The shelter is open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.