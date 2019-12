Luna is a 4-year-old female brown tabby available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

YVAS says Luna loves to play with toys and gets along with other cats. The shelter says she may even warm up to dogs and kids if given the chance. YVAS says Luna is very sweet, playful, and talkative with people, while still maintaining her independence.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is open this weekend from noon till 5 p.m.