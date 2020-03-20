Irish Whiskey and Missandei are a couple of lovable pets available for adoption at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Irish Whiskey is an 8-year-old neutered male. The shelter says they don't know much about his past as he came to the shelter as a stray, but he looked pretty rough when he arrived! After some much needed medical care and TLC, the shelter says he's feeling MUCH better and is a total love.

Missandei is a 5-year-old black lab. YVAS says she LOVES tennis balls and playing fetch. They say she would make a great family dog and would also make a great walking or hiking buddy.