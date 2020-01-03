It's a new year and Furry Friday is back!

Diesel is 9-years-old and deaf, but he does know some sign language commands. The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter tells us Diesel loves other dogs and is fine with cats too. They say Diesel likes going for car rides and playing with stuffed animals and laser lights. This sweet boy is ready to find a family to love.

4-year-old Dwayne came into the shelter as a stray. YVAS tells us Dwayne is a very nice boy who loves to cuddle, but he's not a fan of other animals. So if you're looking for an easy-going cat to be the center of your universe, Dwayne is ready for you to bring him home. If you mention you saw Dwayne featured on KULR-8, you'll get half off his adoption fee!

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is open this weekend from noon till 5 p.m.