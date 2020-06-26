Furry Friday: Buttercup

Buttercup is a 6-year-old calico, who has been at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter for about a month now.

During the time we spent with her, it was hard to believe she hasn't found a home yet. Buttercup can be a little shy at first, but her sweet personality came out pretty quickly during our visit.

So if you're looking for a loving kitty companion, head on over to YVAS this weekend to meet Buttercup.

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is located at 1735 Monad Rd in Billings and open Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.