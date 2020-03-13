Furry Friday: Bowie

Ground Control to Major Tom. This week's Furry Friday will have you asking, "Is there life on Mars?"

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says Bowie came to the shelter over two months ago. They say he came in as a stray, and they believe he's about four years old.

Bowie is very food motivated, so he's hoping his new family will be very generous with treats and catnip.

If you'd like to meet Bowie, head on over to the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter at 1735 Monad Rd. They're open weekdays from 12–7 p.m. and weekends from 12–5 p.m. The shelter is closed on Wednesdays.