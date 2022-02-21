Frigid Wind Chills

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MST WEDNESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Exposed skin may become quickly frostbitten or frozen. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will continue this evening, with some brief reduced visibilities. Accumulations will be around an inch. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&