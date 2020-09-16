BILLINGS- Billings Public Schools is offering free lunch for all kids September 16 through December 31.
Superintendent Greg Upham said, "The USDA extended the Summer Feeding Program. They extended that through December of this year in an effort to support families struggling from the COVID virus. We're excited to be able to offer it to our students. So, lunches will be available for students free of charge."
Upham said the program includes remote learners.
Families are still encouraged to complete free and reduced meal applications for tracking purposes.
The program doesn't include breakfast at this time.