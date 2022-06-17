Flood Warnings & Heat

Flood waters continue moving down the Yellowstone River. The river crested Friday at Forsyth, and is expected to crest Saturday at Miles City. The main impacts from this flooding will be felt in locations not protected by flood structures (levee). Those without flood protection along the Yellowstone river should prepare for rapid river rises and flooding.
The first 90 degree plus temperatures of the season are expected through Saturday. Since this will be the first real heat of the year take extra precautions. In these conditions there is a risk for heat related illness for those sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and adequate hydration.