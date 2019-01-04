Five teenage girls died in a fire which broke out Friday at an escape room of a game center in northern Poland, police said. One man was hospitalized with severe burns.
It is believed that the 15-year-old victims were celebrating a birthday.
An escape room is an adventure game in which players use clues, hints, and strategy to find their way out of a locked room. Inspired by video games, the live-action experience is popular with teenagers around the world. There are around 1,000 escape rooms in Poland alone.
Police and fire officials said the cause of the fire is being investigated.