BILLINGS, MT - A school bus driver arrested and charged following a DUI investigation, Thursday, is now out of a job.
Senior Director of Corporate Communication Chris Kemper stated Friday that Keith Jones was fired by First Student following his arrest.
Kemper writes, "We are incredibly disappointed by our former driver’s actions. First Student has a zero-tolerance policy for employees whose actions may put others at risk. Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and at odds with what we stand for as a company."
Kemper adds, “At First Student, there is nothing more important than the safety of the students we transport. We understand and share in the concern this incident has caused."
Kemper also says that First Student is actively working with police is support of their investigation.
Kemper declined to answer questions of how long Jones had been employed by the company and if Jones had any prior complaints filed against him.
Jones was booked into the Yellowstone County Detention Facility Thursday after the SRO at Ben Steele Middle School was alerted by students that Jones had driven erratically while transporting the 28 children to school.
The SRO conducted a DUI investigation at the school.
Jones is charged with a single misdemeanor count of DUI and 28 felony counts of criminal endangerment. Each of those counts are attributed to the individual student riding the bus to Ben Steele Middle School Thursday.
