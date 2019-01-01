First newborn babies of 2019 arrive in Billings

Four New Year's babies were born on Tuesday at the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare.
Stellan Oakland is officially the first baby born in Billings in 2019. He was born at 12:31 AM at Billings Clinic.
Stellan is a swedish name, meaning calm. His parents Amy and Storr Oakland arrived at the clinic on December 30th.
Amy joked that Stellan is actually late. She said her family had made things saying "Est. 2018" for Stellan. She also said she hoped he would be born in 2018 for tax returns.
Stellan is Amy and Storr's first child. She said they were so in the moment during his birth, they didn't even realize it was New Year's until some of the nurses told them.
"It's a little I don't know he's on his own schedule it just got us, we are not in control anymore...We're realizing that he's already a celebrity," said Amy Oakland.
Almost twenty minutes later just down the street at St. Vincent Healthcare, Aliana became the first girl born in Billings in the new year.
She is Starla Keller and Duane Shorthair's fourth child. He says the couple is excited to start a new year and a new life with their new baby girl.
Aliana is the only baby born on Tuesday at St. Vincent Healthcare. There were three born at the Billings Clinic and a possible fourth on the way.