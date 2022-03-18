Friday night into Saturday you can expect mild conditions with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s, Saturday afternoon. By Saturday evening, our next weather system will track in from the west bringing mountain snow and a wintry mix across much of the region, lasting through Sunday evening. Spring officially starts Sunday morning at 9:33am, with Monday bringing a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures.
First Day of Spring Brings Changes
