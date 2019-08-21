First day of school in Shepherd for many students; delayed start for kindergarten and first grade

It's the first day of school for a lot of students in Shepherd.
Kindergarten and first grade were originally scheduled to start today as well, but the Shepherd School District decided to delay the start date for those classes until Friday.
Shepherd Superintendent Scott Carter said the delayed start for kindergarten and first grade classes is to give the teachers time to set up their classrooms.
Carter tells me they put masonite, a type of plywood, down on the classroom floors yesterday where carpet had been pulled up. The carpet in 15-20 classrooms was taken out after it was damaged in the storm.
Carter says the library will also need new carpet. He says they will work evenings and weekends over the next year to replace those carpets and do other necessary repairs.
Carter said his mantra through this process of storm cleanup has been "clean, safe, and dry." He adds Shepherd is a big family and his staff has been amazing.