YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - A visitor to Yellowstone National Park reports the first wildland fire of the year has broken out due to a lightning strike.

According to the YNP Public Affairs Office, the Elk Creek Fire is approximately 0.1 acres in size and is located on a ridge south of Blacktail Drive and west of Petrified Tree in the northern part of the park.

Due to a high level of fire danger in the park, the blaze is being immediately suppressed.

Though there are no fire restrictions in place, park staff is monitoring conditions.

Campfires are only permitted within established fire rings in campgrounds and some back country campsites. They must be cool to the touch before being abandoned.

You can stay informed on current fire activity in the park by visiting Current Fire Activity - Yellowstone National Park (U.S. National Park Service) (nps.gov).