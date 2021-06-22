BILLINGS - Yellowstone County is moving into Stage II fire restrictions beginning at 12:01 a.m. on June 23, 2021.

This announcement comes after several fires in the state, causing significant danger to life and property, broke out within the last few weeks.

Since the Board of County Commissioners of Yellowstone County ordered Stage I fire restrictions on June 15, fire danger has worsened.

Under Stage II fire restrictions the following is prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire for any purpose.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine, blasting or welding between 1 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The use of any combustible entertainment device, including but not limited to fireworks, unless granted a permit from the Yellowstone County Sheriff for community-related purposes and subject to the requirements put into place by the Sheriff.

Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

There are some exemptions to the above restrictions. You can read about them in the attached document below: