BILLINGS - After a unanimous vote, Yellowstone County is set to enter into stage one fire restrictions beginning June 16 at 12:01 a.m.

Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday morning to move forward with implementing the restrictions.

This move is coming earlier than usual, but as DES Coordinator K.C. Williams points out, the conditions right now warrant such action.

"This is the correct move to do at this particular times, especially with the number of fires that are starting earlier this season, and the weather conditions, and any of the other factors that we look at when entering into stage one," Williams said.

As of now, there is no end date for the fire restrictions. However, commissioners say they will lift the order once conditions improve.

While stage one is in effect you may not build, maintain, attend or use a fire. Smokers must ensure there are no flammable materials at least three feet around them.

There are some exemptions, which you can read about in the document below:

Yellowstone County has reached out to neighboring counties, asking them to consider stage one fire restrictions as well.