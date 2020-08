According to a Madison County Public Information Officer, a fire was called in at 2:40 Sunday by the public.

The fire is currently burning in grasslands and is at about 1,000 acres.

There have been no evacuations ordered yet, but there is a road closure on highway 287 at mile marker 65 to mile marker 56 by McAllister.

There are 60 firefighters on scene from forest service, DNCR and Madison county.

The fire's cause is still unknown. We will update this story as we learn more details.