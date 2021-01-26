ROUNDUP, Mont. - The Garfield County Disaster Emergency Services (DES) posted on their Facebook Monday details for how community members can help the Garfield County residents that lost their homes in two separate fires this month.
Here are the details for each:
Glenda Reynolds - A benefit account has been arranged for her at the Garfield County Bank. Checks can be made to Glenda Reynolds and put “Donation” in the memo. The bank address is: 444 Main Street, Jordan, MT 59337.
Donations can also be made toward her fuel and rebuilding expenses at the Farmers Union. Per family, Glenda would also use Murdoch’s gift cards or other similar stores to replace items like boots, belts, workwear.
Tony Phipps family - Donations to assist the family and to replace items lost in the fire can be made using this GoFundMe benefit account. This page is recognized as legitimate and updates will be shared as available. https://gofund.me/064902df
Garfield County DES said they will continue to update their Facebook post as situations and needs change for everyone impacted by the fires.
