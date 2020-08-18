SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY - A large fire is burning on the Montana / Wyoming state line.

Sheridan County Fire Warden Chris Thomas says the fire was sparked mid-afternoon Monday (August 17th) originating in Big Horn County, Montana.

Thomas says the fire spread south into Sheridan County, where it continued to grow overnight.

Thomas says while the fire is estimated at 25,000 acres it had not been mapped as of Tuesday afternoon.

As of Tuesday morning (August 18th) 40 people were assigned to the fire with the primary defense coming from aerial water drops.

Thomas says there were no reports of injuries or structures damaged from the fire as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.