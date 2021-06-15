Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * IMPACTS: Low humidities, hot temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior and new fire starts. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY Fire Zone...274. In South Central MT Fire Zones...125...126...127...128...129. In Southeast MT Fire Zones...130...131. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Central MT...Golden Valley...Musselshell. In North Central WY...Sheridan. In South Central MT...Big Horn...Carbon...Park...Stillwater Sweet Grass...Yellowstone. In Southeast MT...Powder River...Rosebud...Treasure. * WIND: Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 5 percent. * TEMPERATURES: 104 to 109 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Records will be broken today. Expect highs ranging from near 100 to 109 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! &&