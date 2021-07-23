UPDATE: JULY 23 AT 6:02 P.M.

Personnel on site continue to fight the blaze, which has burned roughly 1,300 acres of BLM and private land, according to most recent mapping.

Three firefighters with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) were injured, according to a release. A fourth USFWS firefighter at the incident was reportedly unharmed.

All three highly qualified members are part of a wildland engine crew out of Easter North Dakota Wetland Management District Complex in North Dakota.

Two USDA Forest Service engine crewmembers from the Quemado Ranger District, Gila National Forest were also injured.

Two other Gila National Forest engine members sustained burn injuries and were transported to medical facilities for evaluation.

The remaining two members on the engine were reportedly unharmed and are returning home.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

GARFIELD COUNTY, Mont. - Five federal firefighters were injured Thursday night while battling a fire in Garfield County.

According to a Facebook post from the Bureau of Land Management - Montana/Dakotas (BLM), the fire unexpectedly shifted moving it back over to where they were building a fire line on the Devils Creek Fire perimeter.

The injured firefighters were assigned to the fire to help Bureau of Land Management, Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, Garfield County and local resources.

They were evacuated from the fire and are now being medically assessed to determine the degree of their injuries, according to BLM.

BLM said the fire has been behaving unpredictably due to several wind fluctuations and quick spreading rates amid thunderstorms and related cells moving through the area when the incident happened.

Gov. Gianforte wrote the following message on Facebook:

"Last night, five firefighters sustained burn injuries while responding to fire in Garfield County. Our firefighters are heroes. Please join me in praying for their full recovery and for the safety and protection of all those on the front lines."

The Devils Creek Fire is burning in rough, steep terrain located near the Pine Grove School roughly 36 miles north of Jordan and east of the Devils Creek Road. It is sized at about 375 acres of BLM and private property. BLM said lightning started the fire.

Crews are continuing to fight the fire.

BLM said they will update with more information on the incident as it becomes available.