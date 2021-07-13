BILLINGS, Mont. - With numerous fires currently burning thousands of acres across the state, Yellowstone County Emergency Services Director K.C. Williams explains the three factors that can impact a fire's behavior.

How a fire behaves is a combination of fuel, weather and topography. Williams says different fuel types cause fire to behave differently.

"Finer fuels that are smaller burn faster. Heavier fuels such as logs, burn a little bit slower, but both are capable of burning very intensely based on how much resin is in some of the fuel package, how dry it is," says Williams.

Weather can have a tremendous impact on fire behavior as well, according to Williams.

"The humidity, the temperature, how the humidity and the moisture in the air is positioned within the atmosphere, the wind, you put all of those factors together and how it interacts with certain fuels and you create situations where fires are more or less likely to occur."

The last of the three is topography, which is the way a landscape is laid out. Williams says it plays a big role in fire for multiple reasons. The first is topography's effect on the wind and fire spread.

"The fire wants to go uphill and it wants to travel with the wind. And when you get these steep graves, especially narrow canyons and such, it acts as a wind tunnel and it amplifies the wind pressure and so it can make fires run a lot faster."

The other reason is firefighter safety. Sometimes a fire is in a certain area crews aren't able to get to safety.

Bruce Giersdorf, a Fire Behavior Analyst says the Peterson fire of the MY Complex is an example of a fire in rough terrain creating difficult conditions for firefighters.

"It takes a long time to get down in on it and try to work on it and in some places you just can not do that. You actually have to let that fire come out to a spot where you can work it and get access into it," explains Giersdorf.

With the long fire season ahead, all residents should have the Code Red app, because it's the primary way Yellowstone and several other counties alert residents of time-sensitive emergencies.

Through the app, you can pick and choose which alerts you'd like to receive.

"We also put out warnings such as evacuations, there's a hazmat spill, maybe there's a shelter in place because of a bad actor doing something. We geo-locate most of our alerts so that the alert goes to the immediately affected area," says Williams.

The Code Red app is available for iPhone and Android users, free of charge. Williams also stresses that the county does not have access to your personal information through the app and can not touch your account.

