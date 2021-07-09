UPDATE : JULY 9 AT 10:30 A.M.
Musselshell County DES updated progress Friday on the two fires burning in Musselshell County.
According to a Facebook post from Musselshell County DES, crews worked all night to establish a perimeter for the Western Fire. A small area broke but crews were able to repair it. Dozer lines will be reinforced and lines will be added to the north flank of the fire.
At the Peterson Fire, crews worked on areas of the fire that went outside the rough terrain, Musselshell County DES said. They tried to get air resources to help in the rough areas.
A Type 2 Incident Management Team was called on to help out with efforts for both fires and the Musselshell Trail Fire in Yellowstone County.
Evacuations have been lifted for Johnny Coal Subdivision.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 6:48 P.M.
A temporary shelter has been set up by the Red Cross at the Roundup Community Center for those who have been evacuated.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 4:30 P.M.
Code Red volunteer evacuation notices are issued for residents of the Johnny Coal Subdivision.
Earlier, potentially affected areas near the fire just off of Winchester Drive at the end of Jeffery Mine Road were given Code Red pre-evacuation notices.
DES says the fire is moving fast in a east to south east direction toward the north portion of the Johnny Coal Subdivision.
The fairgrounds are open for individuals with livestock that needs to be transported from the area.
UPDATE: JULY 8 AT 4 P.M.
Musselshell County DES is reporting two more fires.
Crews are on-site at the second fire just off Winchester Drive.
There are also crews working on the third fire, which is a timber fire east of the five acre fire near Queens Point.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
QUEENS POINT, Mont. - Musselshell County Disaster & Emergency Services reports an estimated five acre fire near Queens Point.
The fire is located southwest of Queens Point Rd.
Crews are working to contain the blaze, but there are concerns with high winds in the forecast.