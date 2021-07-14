UPDATE: JULY 15 AT 4:40 P.M.

Two fires continue to burn near Crow Agency as crews work to contain them.

The Blacktail Creek lightning fire has burned 26 acres overlooking Bighorn Lake and Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area, just north of Blacktail Creek at the north end of Big Bull Elk Ridge. A full load of smokejumpers from Miles City parachuted Wednesday and have used “natural barriers” and help from helicopters to create line around the fire.

On Thursday, a heavy and light helicopter calmed edges of the fire with bucket drops, the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reports. Although the fire is more than a four hour drive from Crow Agency, two engines were ordered for water support. The South Tullock Creek Fire, reportedly burning 965 acres just 16 miles northeast of Crow Agency, is 20% contained.

BIA firefighters “burned out” grass between the edges of the fire and its grader-built fireline. One crew and an engine remain on the East Tullock Creek fire.

The National Weather Service predicts a chance of lightning Thursday evening and Friday, followed by four days over 100 degrees in Crow Agency.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

FORT SMITH, Mont. - A lightning-caused fire on the wall of Bighorn Canyon just north of Blacktail Creek was reported around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency says a helicopter is en-route. Smokejumpers have also been ordered for this remote, yet visible fire.