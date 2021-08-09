UPDATE: AUG. 10 AT 5:15 P.M.

As of an update Tuesday afternoon, the Trout Creek Fire is reported to be 8,315 acres large and 60% contained.

All evacuations have been lifted in the area, however, the public is being asked to avoid the area until fire operations have been completed to allow crews to work safely.

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 5:52 P.M.

The Stillwater County Sheriff's Office announced that the evacuation and pre-evacuation orders associated with the Trout Creek Fire have been lifted.

At this time only residents will be allowed into the Stillwater River Rd. area.

Those who are not residents are asked to stay away and let fire crews continue to work.

“Be aware that an evacuation may be required again if conditions change,” the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office said. “The hotline will not be manned tonight. If updates are needed, they will be posted on the county’s Facebook pages and the website.”

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 3:34 P.M.

The Stillwater County Sheriff’s Office reports the Trout Creek Fire is now 20% contained and the fire is 8,315 acres large.

A decision will be made on the evacuation status of residences in the area by early Monday evening according to the sheriff’s office.

UPDATE: AUG. 9 AT 10:03 A.M.

Winds moved the Trout Creek Fire south across Stillwater River Road between Cliff Swallow and Beehive Sunday.

Monday's forecast includes more winds moving from the north.

According to a release from the Stillwater County Sheriff's Office, the fire is burning an estimated 16,000 acres.

Evacuation orders remain in effect in the areas of the intersection of Stillwater River Road and Spring Creek Road, west to Sandy Drive--including Beehive, Midnight Canyon and Grove Creek subdivisions. Nye Highway is under pre-evacuation warning.

SCSO said crews will check control lines, evaluate structures and determine direct and indirect fire suppression.

STILLWATER COUNTY, Mont. - An alert was sent notifying residents of an evacuation from the intersection of Stillwater River Rd. and Spring Creek Rd., west to Sandy Drive.

Stillwater Co. MT DES reports the evacuation includes the Beehive, Midnight Canyon and Grove Creek Subdivisions.

The Red Cross is setting up an evacuation site at the Absarokee Firehall.

A fire, named the Trout Creek Fire, is being reported in the area by the Wildland Fire Incidents Map.

The fire was discovered Saturday, Aug. 7, and is being managed as a Type 4 Incident.

Fire behavior with the Trout Creek Fire is reported to be extreme.

As of 3:23 pm Sunday, Aug. 8, the fire is reported to have burned 2,000 acres.