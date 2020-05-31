BILLINGS, Mont. - Sunday morning around 11:36 a.m. Billings Fire Department responded to a call regarding a structure fire at 4319 North Carlton Avenue SW.

BFD says the accidental fire was caused as a result of an electrical heat tape causing the additional insulated covering to catch on fire. The occupant of the home noticed a cloud of smoke and exited.

The trailer home had moderate fire damage underneath it. The insulation that covered the electrical heat tape was charred. The interior had minor smoke damage and minor smoke staining.

The fire caused $10,000 dollars in damage to the property.