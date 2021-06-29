Stage II Fire Restrictions to go in effect in Stillwater County

COLUMBUS, Mont. - Stage II Fire Restrictions will go in effect in Stillwater County beginning Wednesday, June 30 at 12:01 a.m.
The following is the Stage II Fire Restrictions order signed by the Stillwater County commissioners:
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 105 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...A prolonged period of hot temperatures will increase the threat of heat related illnesses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&
