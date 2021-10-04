UPDATE: OCT.5 AT 4 A.M.

The South Moccasin Fire is now burning more than 5,000 acres near Lewistown, according to Fergus County Disaster Emergency Services. It's 0% contained.

The fire is burning in the South Moccasin Mountain Range and right now, the cause of it is undetermined.

Air and ground support is working to contain the fire.

UPDATE: OCT. 4 AT 8:12 P.M.

The Denton Highway (MT-81) near west Lewistown will be closed from Mile Marker 24.8 to 42, including the junction with US-191, according to InciWeb.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow fire response efforts to travel unheeded into the area and maintain personal safety.

If you are driving near the closure, you are asked to reduce speed and be mindful of posted signs restricting access or calling for alternate routes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The 1,200 acre South Moccasin Fire is burning northwest of Lewistown in the South Moccasin Mountain Range, according to InciWeb.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Aerial and ground crews are responding. Paige Cohen, at DNRC, says they are in unified command with Fergus County and the Moore Fire Department.

