UPDATE: OCT. 5 AT 3:35 P.M.

The Bureau of Land Management shared this video taken on Oct. 4 around 3 p.m. of the South Moccasin Fire.

UPDATE: OCT. 5 at 12:30 P.M.

The South Moccasin Fire has grown to more than 7,000 acres.

Montana DNRC Incident Commander David Hamilton says the fire started at just a few acres in size Monday afternoon, but dry heat and winds fueled the fire's rapid growth.

Right now, one of the biggest challenges facing fire crews is a shortage of resources to fight the blaze. Many of the DNRC crew members are college students or have other jobs that they had to report to, so crews are short-handed. Many resources are also working on other fires around the state.

Hamilton says local fire departments from Moore, Lewistown, and Hilger are doing a great job doing what they can in their jurisdictions.

An incident command post is being set up at the Fergus County Fairgrounds, where firefighters will be able to camp out.

At this time, Hamilton says the public is asked not to deliver any donations to the Fairgrounds or DNRC, but can reach out to local fire departments who might need help.

An update from DNRC says firefighting crews were busy on the fire line yesterday on the eastern, southern, and northern edges of the fire. Two helicopters were ordered to aid in fire suppression and perform bucket drops.

During initial attack, one helicopter had to make a precautionary landing after a mechanical malfunction. The aircraft is being evaluated to determine what repairs are needed to get it back in the air. In the meantime, additional aviation support was requested during the maintenance period.

Several air and ground resources are working to contain the fire. It is unclear at this time if any structures have been damaged.

Five new firefighting crews will be arriving in the area today and tomorrow that will bring more heavy fire fighting equipment and additional aircraft.

The public is asked to stay away from the area and follow the Fergus County Sheriff's Office for any evacuation orders.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined at this time.

UPDATE: OCT.5 AT 4 A.M.

The South Moccasin Fire is now burning more than 5,000 acres near Lewistown, according to Fergus County Disaster Emergency Services. It's 0% contained.

The fire is burning in the South Moccasin Mountain Range and right now, the cause of it is undetermined.

Air and ground support is working to contain the fire.

UPDATE: OCT. 4 AT 8:12 P.M.

The Denton Highway (MT-81) near west Lewistown will be closed from Mile Marker 24.8 to 42, including the junction with US-191, according to InciWeb.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area as much as possible to allow fire response efforts to travel unheeded into the area and maintain personal safety.

If you are driving near the closure, you are asked to reduce speed and be mindful of posted signs restricting access or calling for alternate routes.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

LEWISTOWN, Mont. - The 1,200 acre South Moccasin Fire is burning northwest of Lewistown in the South Moccasin Mountain Range, according to InciWeb.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Aerial and ground crews are responding. Paige Cohen, at DNRC, says they are in unified command with Fergus County and the Moore Fire Department.

