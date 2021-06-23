CODY, Wyo. - The Shoshone National Forest is entering Stage I Fire Restrictions beginning Friday, June 25 at 12:01 a.m.

According to a release from the U.S. Forest Service, the choice to enter Stage I Fire Restrictions was based on the amount of moisture in vegetation and other risk factors such as forecasted weather and current fire behaviors.

With increasing fire danger, we are implementing these restrictions to protect public health and safety,” Shoshone National Forest Supervisor Lisa Timchak said in the release. “These fire restrictions will remain in place on the entirety of the Shoshone National Forest until further notice. Our fire managers will continue to monitor conditions and if they improve, we will reassess the restrictions.”

The following are banned in the Shoshone National Forest under Stage I Fire Restrictions:

Campfires outside established metal or concrete fire pits or grates placed by the Forest Service at developed recreation sites. This does not include using stoves or grills powered by liquid petroleum gas, entirely enclosed metal stoves, grills or sheep herder type stove with a chimney at least 5-feet tall and a mesh screen spark arrestor with a screen opening of quarter inch or less.

Smoking outside a vehicle, building, established recreational site or space that is a minimum of a 3-foot diameter away from flammable objects.

Using a chainsaw without a correctly installed USDA or Society of Automotive Engineers approved spark arrestor, chemical pressurized fire extinguisher

Using explosives such as fuses, blasting caps, fireworks, rockets, exploding targets, tracers and incendiary ammunition.

Personal, portable wood or charcoal burning fire pits/rings

The U.S. Forest Service said violating Stage I Fire Restrictions could result in a class B misdemeanor, a fine of at least $5,000 for a person or $10,000 for a business or organization, six months of jailtime or all the above. Those found responsible for starting a wildfire, on accident or on purpose, must pay for the cost of the fire.

To report a fire, call 9-1-1.