MUSSELSHELL COUNTY, Mont. - Local law enforcement are warning Musselshell County residents fires may start in the area Wednesday afternoon due to last night's thunderstorm.

Musselshell County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook asking residents to report smoke or fires if they see any; but, they ask residents have the following information ready before calling 9-1-1:

Your name Your phone number Your current location Which direction the smoke is coming from (east, west, north or south) and an estimated distance based on your location

MCSO said it is important to have that information because the 911 dispatch center may be swamped with fire reports this afternoon and knowing an approximate location will ease the strain.

Residents are asked to not call 9-1-1 nor MCSO for information on the fires; instead, call the Musselshell County Disaster and Emergency Services line at 406-323-2777, or check their website.