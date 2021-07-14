Southeastern Montana is dealing with a lot of fires right now. In fact, in Busby, you can see smoke from the Fourmile Fire, burning southwest of Birney.

That fire is about 5,000 acres, but it's not the only fire causing problems on that side of the state. This, as Governor Greg Gianforte declared, is a statewide emergency for wildland fires.

The Bureau of Land Management says they still don't have any information on containment of the Fourmile Fire, which sits on the county lines of Rosebud and Big Horn.

The good news is, however, no buildings are currently threatened.

And up on the Crow Reservation, four fires caused by lightning have burned over 1,000 acres since Tuesday.

The BLM says you'll see smoke in the air for awhile.

"It was going pretty good. It was staying up high away from the road and they were doing a back burn along Tongue River Road to create a little bit better barrier between it and the other side of the allotment there,"

More hot dry weather is on the way, with some triple digit heat expected in the next few days, so fire danger is expected to be high.