Section of Hwy. 212 reopens for traffic after brush fire

UPDATE: JULY 20 AT 5:15 P.M.

As of 5:04 p.m. Tuesday, the section of Highway 212 is open for both northbound and southbound traffic.

JOLIET, Mont. - A portion of Highway 212 has been closed for all through traffic due to a brush fire, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office reports.

Highway 212 near mile marker 87 (between Joliet and Roberts) is closed for both northbound and southbound traffic.