Section of Hwy. 212 reopens for traffic after brush fire

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures from 96
to 104 degrees, and warm overnight lows.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Be sure not to
leave children and pets in your vehicle.
&&