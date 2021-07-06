UPDATE: JULY 7 AT 5 P.M.

The Section House Fire is reportedly 30% contained and approximately 260 acres in size.

About 50 fire personnel are on-scene, according to the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency. 40 to 60 mph winds expected this evening from passing thunderstorms, but the fire has not grown since Tuesday night. Meanwhile, two engines from Crow Agency attacked a five acre Brush Coulee fire at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday, which started from a farm combine three miles southwest of Crow Agency. With help from farmers and the Big Horn County Rural Fire, visible flames were extinguished and they are “wetlining” the fire edges to cool it before winds arrive. You are reminded to prepare your home for inevitable fires by cutting your grass short, keeping water handy outdoors, moving combustible materials away from structures, and having an emergency plan to care for family.

CROW INDIAN RESERVATION, Mont. - Crews are working to contain a wildfire, known as the Section House Fire, on the south side of West Pryor Mountain on the Crow Reservation.

As of 6:30 p.m., the fire is estimated to be 50 to 100 acres in size.

Tuesday afternoon, a reconnaissance flight found smoke in grass and junipers in the area, the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency reports.

Engines and helicopters from Pryor, Crow Agency and Billings, responded but due to extremely dry conditions, the fire spread quickly.

According to the BIA, the fire was caused by lightning which struck in a rough, roadless coulee Sunday, where it then smoldered for over 24 hours before igniting.