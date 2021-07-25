COLSTRIP, Mont. - A wildfire is reported to be burning southwest of Colstrip.

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management - Northern Cheyenne Agency reports the Rough Draw Fire is about 7 miles north of the reservation, and 11 miles southwest of Colstrip.

As of an update Saturday night, the fire is estimated to be 70 acres large.

Resources are on scene.

According to the BIA, the fire may be visible from the Muddy Creek area.