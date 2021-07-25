...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT
MDT TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 100 to 110
degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
Portions of north central Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Monday to Midnight MDT Tuesday Night.
* IMPACTS...Heat related illnesses increase significantly during
extreme heat events.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected Tuesday
afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose
fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke.
&&