RED LODGE, Mont. - Locals in Stillwater County were allowed to return home Wednesday night after evacuations from the Rosebud Fire were lifted.

Fiddler Creek Road and West Rosebud Road are also back open if you're in the Roscoe area.

"It was getting close enough that we were starting to prepare to evacuate. We saw the flames first, it wasn't just smoke, we could see the flames," home owner Earl Powell said.

Stillwater County DES says the fire is about 15% contained and all evacuations have been lifted, but the situation looked different early Tuesday morning with the strong winds.

"A neighbor called me and said there was a fire, and so we were watching it, and then when they started coming in they asked us if we want to evacuate, and I said, 'no, not right now,'" Powell said.

Because of the wind this was the first day DNRC could put helicopters in the air.

We're told the fire sits at about 1,044 acres as of Wednesday night.