...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot temperatures of 96 to 102 degrees are
forecast to continue today.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana.
* WHEN...Until Midnight MDT tonight.
* IMPACTS...The prolonged period of hot temperatures poses a threat
of heat related illnesses for those with prolonged exposure.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles. Car
interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded
location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&