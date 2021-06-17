UPDATE: JUNE 18 AT 11:04 A.M.

The Roberson Draw fire has grown to 24,470 acres and is 0 percent contained as of Friday morning.

Firefighters made progress on several areas of the fire Thursday, the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team reported in an update.

Planned actions for Friday include crews continuing to work on indirect line and utilize aircraft as necessary.

On the eastern and northeastern sides of the fire, crews will continue to patrol and mop up any areas of heat or smoke along the fireline. On the northwest side, firefighters will continue to plan indirect line and begin to start some of that work.

Structures will be assessed by the structure protection group and they will develop a structure protection plan which will include flagging access roads as well as numbering structures.

The crew on the west side of the fire will scout for opportunities to work on an indirect or direct fire line based on the fire activity at the head of the Line Creek drainage according to the update.

The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road that are in Evacuation Warning status remain closed to general public use.

Evacuation orders have been lifted for the areas of North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72.

The areas will remain in evacuation warning, and residents are recommended to have a household evacuation plan ready.

UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 8:50 P.M.

As of 6 p.m., June 17, Evacuation Orders have been lifted for the areas of North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek, and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72.

These areas will remain in evacuation warning status, but residents can return to their homes. All area residents are recommended to have a household evacuation plan ready.

The North and South Grove Creek Road, Gold Creek Road, Ruby Creek Road, Meeteetse Trail, and Robertson Draw Road that are in Evacuation Warning status remain closed to general public use.

All the Custer Gallatin National Forest System lands south of Point of Rocks in the Rock Creek drainage are closed under a Forest Closure Order. This includes trailheads, campgrounds, dispersed camping areas, and the USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek.

The areas within the Forest Closure Order remain in evacuation and include the USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek. This is in addition to the Closure Area encompassing the Line Creek Plateau.

The Beartooth Highway (US Hwy 212) remains open.

Temporary flight restrictions are still in place for airspace over the fire to allow crews to receive air support in containing the blaze.

According to InciWeb, fire crews had success in all divisions of the fire on Thursday.

Fire resources are working up a plan on the west end to use an existing trail and natural barriers to create indirect line and take advantage of the possible moisture that could come into the area over the weekend.

The majority of fire activity reportedly was in the Grove Creek and Line Creek drainages actively burning midslope timber with short upslope runs, group torching, and spotting.

A night shift will work Thursday evening to mop-up pockets of heat around any structures.

UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 11:50 A.M.

An infrared flight early Thursday morning mapped the Robertson Draw Fire at 24,273 acres.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team reports that on Thursday, fire crews will work along the northeastern, eastern, and southeastern sides of the fire to continue to tie in fire lines where needed, mop up pockets of heat and any areas of fire located around private structures.

Crews on the south side will continue to look for opportunities to build fire line.

On the northwest side of the fire near Mt. Maurice, the Division Supervisor and operations personnel will begin scouting the fire area and develop a strategy for suppression.

A structure protection group has been organized and will be working on structure assessments and planning according to the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team.

Additional fire crews have been ordered and will be arriving. Aerial resources will continue to drop water or retardant as needed based on fire activity.

While evacuation orders are still in place, any affected residents in evacuated areas that need to return to their homes briefly can contact the Sheriff’s Office to make arrangements for a Deputy Sheriff escort.

A temporary flight restriction is also in place for the air space over the Robertson Draw Fire, which also applies to unmanned aircraft systems or drones.

UPDATE: JUNE 17 AT 7:02 A.M.

The Robertson Draw fire grew to 24,273 acres by Thursday morning morning, Mariah Leuschen-Lonergan with Custer Gallatin Public Affairs tells us.

Additionally, the fire destroyed 8 major structures and 13 secondary structures or outbuildings, the Custer Gallatin National Forest reported on Facebook.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 10:14 P.M.

Evacuation Orders are still in place for North and South Grove Creek, Gold Creek, Ruby Creek and Robertson Draw east to Highway 72, according to a release from Custer Gallatin National Forest. All other evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been lifted. This does NOT include the USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek. Residents and visitors are encouraged to be vigilant and aware of the situation and your surroundings. If residents in areas still under evacuations need to return to their homes briefly, they may do so with a Sheriff deputy escort. You can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 406-446-1234 to make arrangements. All Custer-Gallatin National Forest Service lands south of Point of Rocks in the Rock Creek drainage are closed. This includes: trailheads, campgrounds, dispersed camping areas and the USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek. This is in addition to the closure area encompassing the Line Creek Plateau. However, the Beartooth Highway (U.S. Hwy. 212) is still open. The sheriff confirmed that eight major structures and 13 secondary structures or outbuildings were lost in the fire. Those property owners are being notified.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 5:45 P.M.

According to InciWeb, Evacuation Orders are still in place for residents in the following areas:

Area south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge to Highway 72, east of 72 to the Wyoming border. This excludes the town of Bearcreek and Belfry.

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp.

USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek.

All campgrounds, dispersed camping and trailheads from the Lake Fork north to Red Lodge including the dispersed camping area just west of the Lake Fork Road.

The town of Bearcreek is under an evacuation warning. The order was put in place by the county sheriff and recommends residents leave their homes immediately. People with medical, functional or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

An area closure is also still in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road.

Line Creek Road remains closed in Wyoming.

The following roads will also remain closed to through traffic: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road.

The fire remains at 0% contained. Approximately 200 personnel are assigned to the incident with more personnel incoming.

Crews are working on structure protection, along with building dozer line and tying into cold burned black to secure portions of the fire's edge. Retardant lines were placed throughout the day along the northwestern edge of Mt. Maurice.

Much of Wednesday, smoke and growth occurred on the southern perimeter of the fire and on an interior bowl on the southern side of Mt. Maurice.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 11:29 A.M.

As of Wednesday morning, the Robertson Draw Fire is estimated to be 21,000 acres large.

An update from the U.S. Forest Service says the fire had significant growth yesterday with challenging fire weather and high sustained winds.

The update says the firefighting situation is challenging due to continued record high temperatures with relative humidity in the single digits.

“Extreme fire behavior on Tuesday made fighting the fire safely on the ground nearly impossible and the high winds preventing aircraft from fighting the fire with retardant and water drops challenging. Engines were placed on structure protection, as safe to do so,” the update reads.

The update says the weather Wednesday is more favorable towards firefighting efforts, however, shifting winds may cause more growth on the South and Eastern portions of the fire.

Priorities remain structure protection, building line around the fire and as always, firefighter and public safety.

The fire is continuing to actively burn along the east side of Line Creek Plateau into sage and grass south of Bear Creek and Belfry and around Mount Maurice, south of Red Lodge.

According to the update, the fire is not within the wilderness area, and firefighters have been using aircraft to deliver water and retardant to the fire line since the fire was reported.

Aircraft resources are working the fire to deliver water and retardant when conditions are safe to fly.

All evacuation orders are still in place.

A virtual and in-person public meeting is planned for, Wednesday, June 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Red Lodge High School Gym, 800 Chambers Ave N. in Red Lodge.

The meeting will be live-streamed on the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s Facebook page here.

UPDATE: JUNE 16 AT 9:54 A.M.

The Robertson Draw fire has grown to 21,000 acres Wednesday morning, according to the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 6:30 P.M.

The area along Rock Creek and Meeteetse Trail Road being Evacuated, according to a release from Custer Gallatin National Forest. This includes all homes in the area west of Meeteetse Trail Road and on the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp. This also includes all USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek. All campgrounds, dispersed camping and trailheads are closed in this area on both sides of Highway 212 from Red Lodge to the Lake Fork of Rock Creek, including the camping area to the south of the Lake Fork Road.

Evacuation Orders are also now in place for homes south of Highway 308 from Red Lodge east to Wolf Creek Road (with the exception of the Town of Bearcreek), south of Wolf Creek Road to Highway 72, east side of Highway 72 to Grove Creek Road and everything north of Grove Creek. The Town of Bearcreek is under an Evacuation Warning.

A shelter has been set up at the Red Lodge Community Church at 308 S. Broadway. Small pets are welcome as long as they are restrained.

The Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at the Veteran Memorial Civic Center in Red Lodge at 215 14th Street West.

The Robertson Draw Fire area remains under a Red Flag Warning until 10 p.m. tonight.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 6:05 P.M.

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp are under an Evacuation Order, according to InciWeb.

USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek, and Sheep Creek are also under an Evacuation Order.

An evacuation warning is issued from the county sheriff. He alerts people to be ready to go if needed. People with medical, functional, or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border. This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road.

Line Creek Road is also closed in Wyoming.

Roads closed to through traffic include: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 5:45 P.M.

According to our on-scene reporter, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office is issuing an Evacuation Order for the Meeteetse Trail area.

An area closure is in place for the area south of Highway 212, east to the area along the Beartooth Front and south to the Wyoming border, according to InciWeb.

This does not include the campgrounds and homes along East Side Road. However, Line Creek Road in Wyoming is also closed.

The following roads are closed to through traffic, only local access is allowed: Meeteetse Trail Road, Grove Creek Road and Robertson Draw Road.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 4 P.M.

North and South Grove Creek are under an Evacuation Order, as of 3:21 p.m., according to a Facebook update from the Custer Gallatin National Forest.

The following locations are now under Evacuation Orders:

Gold Creek

Ruby Creek

North Grove Creek

South Grove Creek

The following areas are under Evacuation Warnings:

The area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, and the east side of Highway 212 from Meeteetse Trail Road to Westminster Spires Church Camp. USDA Forest Service Recreation Residences in Corral Creek, Spring Creek, Snow Creek and Sheep Creek.

Individuals with medical, functional or other needs should consider evacuating if possible.

UPDATE: JUNE 15 AT 8:36 A.M.

RED LODGE, Mont. - Gold and Ruby Creek areas are under evacuation again as of 7 a.m. Tuesday after the Robertson Draw Fire grew to 2,000 acres from 200 acres overnight.

Custer Gallatin National Forest Public Information Officer Billy Chapman told Montana Right Now there is a possibility of extreme fire conditions worsening due to the weather, and the fire has a chance of going into the main fork of Rock Creek.

Chapman told us the following areas are under evacuation warning, meaning these areas aren't currently under evacuation but could be later:

North and South Fork Grove areas

Area west of Meeteetse Trail Road, east of Highway 212 and down to Westminister Spires Church Camp

A Type 2 fire crew is on the way to battle the fire.

RED LODGE, Mont. - The Robertson Draw Fire burned about 200 acres Monday, which has the town's mayor a little worried because the fires usually don't start this early.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening this early. Usually, our fire season is towards the end of July and August," Red Lodge Mayor William Larson said.

Red clouds loomed over Red Lodge this afternoon, as the fire burned just 12 miles away.

Mayor Larson is no stranger to fires, but says he's worried about tourism season.

"We have a full blown July coming up, starting with the rodeo during the first week, and that whole month is full," Larson said.

And after a rough economic year in 2020, fires just don't help small businesses.

"I talked to some store owners this morning and everyone's having a great year, but they are a little concerned after last year," Larson said.

The situation could be worse, but the Forest Service and Red Lodge Fire had to take some drastic measures Monday.

"No structures are currently threatened, but we do have evacuations in place in Ruby Creek and Gold Creek," Amy Hyfield, with Red Lodge Fire, said.

For now, part of the Custer-Gallatin National Forrest is shut down.

"Highway 212 from about Mt. Morris to Reno Lake, and then South to the Wyoming border and east to Beartooth Front," Hyfield said.

But a big factor with this will be the wind. We'll have a Red Flag warning in place through Tuesday.

"The wind and the high temperatures with that, we do expect higher fire activity," Hyfield said.

But there's no reason to panic, for now.

"We don't feel like the community of Red Lodge or the surrounding communities are threatened at this time, just the evacuated areas," Hyfield said.