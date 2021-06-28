UPDATE: JUNE 28 AT 10:31 A.M.

The Robertson Draw Fire is now estimated at 65% containment and burning 29,838 acres.

According to a release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team, firefighters resumed mop-up on the southern and eastern sides of the fire. They said some of the interior areas on the south side persisted to burn and produced some smoke late Sunday.

Crews did some erosion control work to ward off soil runoff.

Crews looked for hot spots along the hand lines in the northwest area, and they finished some vegetation thinning near Highway 212. Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said the low cloud cover and chance of storms kept crews from returning to the plateau on the western region.

Crews are planning to monitor any hot spots or heat clusters along the containment lines on the east and south sides, and do suppression repair of interior dozer lines on the east side. Crews will also monitor heat clusters by resuming to patrol and grid the fire's edge on the northwest side.

A woodchipper will clear out the thinned vegetation along forest roads. Northern Rockies Incident Management Team said if the weather conditions improves, crews will come back to the plateau and south of Mount Maurice on the west side, and fly an Unmanned Aircraft System to locate hot spots along fire lines.

RED LODGE, Mont. - It has been almost two weeks since the Robertson Draw Fire first sparked, and fire crews from across the state have been working tirelessly night and day to gain control.

The size of the fire is just under 30,000 acres, with 53% of that contained as of Friday.

There are 355 firefighters and other crew members working on containing the fire. Some fire crews have been tasked with mopping up along the southwest side if the fireline, while others are on the east side patrolling the Aspen Grove area where there are still pockets of heat.

Unfortunately, there are 10 homes and 30 structures confirmed to have been destroyed by the fire.

Luis Feltmann, with Division Foxtrot, says with the expected long and hot summer ahead, it would be a good idea for home owners to prep their property incase of a fire near them.

To help prevent more wildfires, Feltmann says people need to be very cautious with fireworks and be aware of fire restrictions.

"Today there are fire restrictions on the National Forest. With the holiday weekend coming up and the higher winds we're getting, and the hot temperatures, fireworks are banned on national forests. So, folks need to be mindful of that," Feltmann said.