RED LODGE, Mont. - It has been almost two weeks since the Robertson Draw Fire first sparked, and fire crews from across the state have been working tirelessly night and day to gain control.

The size of the fire is just under 30,000 acres, with 53% of that contained as of Friday.

There are 355 firefighters and other crew members working on containing the fire. Some fire crews have been tasked with mopping up along the southwest side if the fireline, while others are on the east side patrolling the Aspen Grove area where there are still pockets of heat.

Unfortunately, there are 10 homes and 30 structures confirmed to have been destroyed by the fire.

Luis Feltmann, with Division Foxtrot, says with the expected long and hot summer ahead, it would be a good idea for home owners to prep their property incase of a fire near them.

To help prevent more wildfires, Feltmann says people need to be very cautious with fireworks and be aware of fire restrictions.

"Today there are fire restrictions on the National Forest. With the holiday weekend coming up and the higher winds we're getting, and the hot temperatures, fireworks are banned on national forests. So, folks need to be mindful of that," Feltmann said.