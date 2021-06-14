RED LODGE, Mont. - The Robertson Draw Fire burned about 200 acres Monday, which has the town's mayor a little worried because the fires usually don't start this early.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening this early. Usually, our fire season is towards the end of July and August," Red Lodge Mayor William Larson said.

Red clouds loomed over Red Lodge this afternoon, as the fire burned just 12 miles away.

Mayor Larson is no stranger to fires, but says he's worried about tourism season.

"We have a full blown July coming up, starting with the rodeo during the first week, and that whole month is full," Larson said.

And after a rough economic year in 2020, fires just don't help small businesses.

"I talked to some store owners this morning and everyone's having a great year, but they are a little concerned after last year," Larson said.

The situation could be worse, but the Forest Service and Red Lodge Fire had to take some drastic measures Monday.

"No structures are currently threatened, but we do have evacuations in place in Ruby Creek and Gold Creek," Amy Hyfield, with Red Lodge Fire, said.

For now, part of the Custer-Gallatin National Forrest is shut down.

"Highway 212 from about Mt. Morris to Reno Lake, and then South to the Wyoming border and east to Beartooth Front," Hyfield said.

But a big factor with this will be the wind. We'll have a Red Flag warning in place through Tuesday.

"The wind and the high temperatures with that, we do expect higher fire activity," Hyfield said.

But there's no reason to panic, for now.

"We don't feel like the community of Red Lodge or the surrounding communities are threatened at this time, just the evacuated areas," Hyfield said.