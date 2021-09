RED LODGE, Mont. - The Robertson Draw Fire is now 100-percent contained as of Tuesday, the Incident Command announced.

The Custer Gallatin National Forest said in a release there has been no smoke and no fire on the northwest perimeter of the fire in 40 days, even in numerous hot and windy Red Flag Warning days.

CGNF said the area closure has been rescinded, and there are no more closures due to the fire.

In addition, the Pryors closure for the Crooked Creek Fire has rescinded.