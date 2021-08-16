ROSEBUD COUNTY, Mont. - The Richard Spring Fire has burned 170,848 acres and is 65% contained. The nearby Lame Deer Fire has burned 5,427 acres and is 60% contained.

Twelve secondary structures have been lost to the fire. Highway 212 remains closed between Broadus and Crow Agency to all non-residents.

Some evacuations have been lifted. Crews say:

"Rosebud County Fire Warden and Rosebud County Sheriff have downgraded the evacuation status for the community of Ashland, including the Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, North Tongue River Road, and the St. Labre Indian Academy Campus, from Level 3 “Go Now” stage to a Level 1 “Be Ready” stage.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster & Emergency Services have downgraded the evacuation status for the community of Lame Deer, Muddy Cluster, and Rosebud Cut Across from Level 3 “Go Now” to Level 2 “Set” stage for all those who do not have medical conditions. Pre-evacuation notices remain in effect for Rosebud Creek from Greenleaf Creek to Cherry Creek and the Lame Deer Divide Road located on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation south of Lame Deer."

Tongue River Electric Cooperative General Manager Tary Hanson said the fires caused about 2,000 people to lose power for a while, but almost everyone is back up.

He said they used pumper trucks and backpacks filled with water to put out smoldering poles where it was safe to do so.

"When the fire went through there, we were able to safely get in after the fire burned through, into the black, and put out a lot of the fires that were on the poles," Hanson said. "And, it didn't burn quite as hot. The guys got in there and did a great job of getting these poles put out, so the structures were still standing."

Hanson said 70 single pole structures will have to be replaced, along with 54 H Structures, and 200-250 distribution poles. He said the damage could up costing $1 million to repair. They are working with the state to see if disaster money is available to help with the cost.