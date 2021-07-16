Update, July 17 at 3:01 pm:

The firefighter injured Friday on the Harris Fire near Joliet has been identified as Dan Steffensen.

According to Red Lodge Fire, Dan has been a firefighter with them since 2015.

“In 2017 Dan was selected as volunteer “Firefighter of the Year” and works on the fuel mitigation/Initial Attack crew where in the summers he works to reduce hazardous fuels around homes and responds to emerging wildland fires,” Red Lodge Fire said in a release. “He is a nationally qualified wildland firefighter and has fought fires in Montana, Oregon, California and other western states as an engine boss and tender operator.”

The other Red Lodge firefighter on the two-person crew was identified as Scott Wilson.

Scott was not injured and joined the fire department this year after retiring to Red Lodge.

Dan and Scott were reportedly fighting the Harris Fire when strong winds suddenly shifted toward them.

Dan tried to reach safety but was overrun by the fast moving fire.

Scott informed the incident commander and acted to get Dan to Emergency Care.

Due to the severity of his burns, Dan has been admitted to the University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City, and according to Red Lodge Fire, he is in serious condition.

His family and firefighting colleagues are traveling to be with him.

“We’d like to thank the wildland firefighting community for reaching out to us with offers of help and words of support. Please keep Dan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during these difficult times,” said Fire Chief Tom Kuntz. “This event is a reminder that firefighting is dangerous and we are truly grateful to those who answer the call to help others in time of need.”

