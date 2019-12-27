BILLINGS- Wayde and Lindsey Affleck can breath a sigh of relief after arriving Thursday to their parents (in-laws) home, currently under construction, still intact.

"When they (in-laws) first called me they were worried that their house burned down," Wayde said. "When I was driving over here I was just looking for the orange glow."

Instead of an orange glow, he and his wife saw a barrage of lights.

"When we got to Elder Grove School, you could just see lights," he said. "Either they got it under control or well, I don't know what."

What the Afflecks saw were a cluster of emergency vehicles consisting of four fire engines, an aerial fire truck, two water tenders and the battalion chief's SUV.

They were happy to know the home is still standing, the Afflecks said.

"From the inside, there is no damage, just smells like smoke," Wayde said. "On the outside of course, there's damage, on the roof, looks like some shingles."

"I was just glad it looked this good," Lindsey said.

What saved the home were the neighbors' calls to 911, combined with the fast response of first responders.

"Apparently the guy who called 911 couldn't believe how fast the fire department was, I mean they were just here," Wayde said.

Jeff Roberts happened be at the right place, at the right time.

"Just a coincidence, just happened to look outside the window," Roberts said. "I was actually getting ready to go to bed and looked out the window and noticed it (fire) and thought it looked strange and decided I better go check it out."

When he arrived to investigate, the front of the home was engulfed in flames.

"When I first got here, there were ten to twelve feet high (flames) but then it calmed down, after I went and checked it out," Roberts said. "Mostly just plastic burning. Not too terrible but it could have gotten really bad."

The initial report was of a fire outside a residential structure, just east of highway 64 off Hesper Road, according to Battalion Chief Ed Regele. The call came in just after 9 p.m.

If the call had come in any later, the home may have been a complete loss, Regele said.

"That initial fire captain did report fire getting to the second story roof shingles, and a fair amount of the visqueen tenting (plastic sheeting) was on fire. They were able to quickly extinguish it," he said. "If it would have gone much longer, it would have been a much more devastating out come."

Team work and swift reaction allowed for a happy ending, according to Regele.

"I'd like to thank the Sheriff's Office, they were here to help keep things under control and keep people away.

"And our crews did a good, quick knockdown and kept it from getting inside the structure," he said.

An investigator is on scene to make a determination and will send out a release once the report is complete, according to Regele.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.