UPDATE: JUNE 30 AT 9:40 P.M.

The ”Ranch Fire," located 35 miles south of Miles City on Foster Creek Road, is now at 1,350 acres, according to an update from Custer County Firefighters.

Multiple units are on scene, along with a strike team from the Montana DNRC, working to get a direct containment line around the fire's edges. Rough terrain is making the process difficult.

Tomorrow we are under a Red Flag warning, please be fire safe and remember we are now under Stage I fire restrictions. If you cause a fire you could be held financially responsible for suppression costs along with a stiff fine.

MILES CITY, Mont. - Custer County Fire is on scene of a 75 acre fire on Liscomb Creek Road, which is about 35 miles south of Miles City.

Three engines from CCFD, five engines from the DNRC, one water tender, a helicopter from the state, three engines from Powder River County, a couple CO-OP engines, some ranch rigs and a dozer responded.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.