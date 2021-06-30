MORNING UPDATE: JULY 1ST 10:53 A.M.:

Custer County firefighters report the Ranch Fire has grown to an estimated 1,600-1,700 acres overnight, burning through dead and downed trees in the area south of Foster Creek Road.

Crews have been working in the overnight hours and into the day to build fire lines to stop the fire's spread.

A DNRC helicopter is now on scene in the area to help with firefighting efforts.

UPDATE: JUNE 30 AT 9:40 P.M.

The ”Ranch Fire," located 35 miles south of Miles City on Foster Creek Road, is now at 1,350 acres, according to an update from Custer County Firefighters.

Multiple units are on scene, along with a strike team from the Montana DNRC, working to get a direct containment line around the fire's edges. Rough terrain is making the process difficult.

Tomorrow we are under a Red Flag warning, please be fire safe and remember we are now under Stage I fire restrictions. If you cause a fire you could be held financially responsible for suppression costs along with a stiff fine.

MILES CITY, Mont. - Custer County Fire is on scene of a 75 acre fire on Liscomb Creek Road, which is about 35 miles south of Miles City.

Three engines from CCFD, five engines from the DNRC, one water tender, a helicopter from the state, three engines from Powder River County, a couple CO-OP engines, some ranch rigs and a dozer responded.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.