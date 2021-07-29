Poverty Flats Fire burning 75,000 acres near Hardin

UPDATE: JULY 29 AT 7:16 A.M.

The BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said in a Facebook post fire activity died down by Dunmore around 1 a.m. Thursday but will continue in the heat during the day.

BIA said helicopters helped reduce the spread of the fire with bucket drops Wednesday evening moistening cottonwood limbs high in the trees by the river.

Crews reinforced the fireline from the Little Bighorn River eastward by conducting burnout operation clearing unburned fuel between the fire edge and graded fireline.

The public is asked to keep away from the River Road and Dunmore to give firefighters enough space to work.

HARDIN, Mont. - The Poverty Flats Fire is burning roughly 75,000 acres and is 5-percent contained Thursday morning.

A Facebook post from the BIA Forestry & Wildland Fire Management Crow Agency said winds pulled the fire more than 15 miles south in 24 hours. It threatened homes homes around Dunmore and the Black Lodge district Wednesday, halfway between Hardin and Crow Agency.

There are no evacuations in place at this time, but there is a temporary shelter set up at the Tribal Multipurpose Building in Crow and about 20 people were relocated there.

FEMA approved Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) which will reimburse up to 75-percent of the state's firefighting spending in federal funds for the Poverty Flats Fire.